ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ADMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 461,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADMA Biologics
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.