ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 461,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $6,958,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.