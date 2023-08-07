Aadi Bioscience (AADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 329.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 5.6 %

Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. 238,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,299. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $118,546.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,724,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,628.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock valued at $470,748. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

