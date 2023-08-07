Computer Task Group (CTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.56-$0.64 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.51 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 16,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
