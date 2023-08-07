Computer Task Group (CTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.56-$0.64 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.51 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 16,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Computer Task Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.