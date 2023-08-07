Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. 82,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

