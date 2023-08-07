DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 9,498,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,248,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 92.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.