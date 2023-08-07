Target Hospitality (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The business had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. 179,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $780,605.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

