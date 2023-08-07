EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EDRY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EuroDry has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $19.36.
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
