Fluence Energy (FLNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Fluence Energy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $26.53. 611,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.