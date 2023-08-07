Remark (MARK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of Remark stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. 49,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,939. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

