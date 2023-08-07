Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 32,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after acquiring an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.