Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.8 %
Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 32,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
