BioCardia (BCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 891.08% and a negative return on equity of 274.26%. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCardia Stock Performance

BCDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,606. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

BCDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

