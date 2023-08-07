Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Downgraded to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SLTTF remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.