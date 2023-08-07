SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNCAF traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

