Raymond James Lowers Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$1.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLTTF. National Bank Financial downgraded Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

