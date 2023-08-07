Raymond James Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$46.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SNCAF traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

