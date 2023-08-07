SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$49.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNCAF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SNCAF traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

