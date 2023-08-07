SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.