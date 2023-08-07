CIBC Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of SNMSF remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

About Spin Master

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

