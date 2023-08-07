Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 2.2 %

HUM stock traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $494.71. 596,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.58. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

