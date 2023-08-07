Barclays Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,300

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($19.26) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.74) to GBX 1,063 ($13.65) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,305.75.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF stock remained flat at $13.42 during trading on Thursday. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

