STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SNVVF stock remained flat at $3.11 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.