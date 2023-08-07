BMO Capital Markets Boosts Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$13.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

