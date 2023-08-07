Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,271 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Flowers Foods worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 557,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,061. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

