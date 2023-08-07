Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,494 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.67% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $33,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 835.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,331 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,400,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 140,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

