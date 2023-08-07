Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,951 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,329,000 after buying an additional 252,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $201.79. The stock had a trading volume of 235,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average is $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

