Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $37,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 1,259,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

