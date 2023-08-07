Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.10. 360,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.