Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $38,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4 %

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.05. The stock had a trading volume of 183,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

