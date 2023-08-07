Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.51% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $110.50. 40,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,174. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

