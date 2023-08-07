American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.65. 557,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

