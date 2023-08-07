Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,286 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $40,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $83.59. 1,358,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

