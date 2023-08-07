Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $38,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,957,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

