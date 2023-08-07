Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,877 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in SAP by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in SAP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $145.10.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

