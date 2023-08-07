Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,490 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.31 on Monday, hitting $275.10. 295,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

