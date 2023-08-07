Assetmark Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 3,036.6% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 90,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 87,911 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.98. 2,131,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,350. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

