John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.