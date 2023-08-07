TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.94.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.