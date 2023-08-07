TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.1946 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

