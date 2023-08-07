XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. XRUN has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $22,711.88 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

