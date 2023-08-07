Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and $36,788.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,859.45 or 1.00167979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000054 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,305.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

