Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.82. 109,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.53 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

