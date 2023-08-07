Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,250 ($54.56) to GBX 4,300 ($55.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WZZZY. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($47.50) to GBX 2,850 ($36.59) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($55.21) to GBX 3,950 ($50.71) in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,225.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

