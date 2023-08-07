Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.1 %

WFSTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.