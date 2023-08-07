Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.1 %
WFSTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.29.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
