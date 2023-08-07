Chain Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and $1.24 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,828,807,204 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

