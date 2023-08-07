Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.