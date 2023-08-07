Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at DA Davidson

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV opened at $2.25 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $503.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

