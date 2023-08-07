AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.
AES Stock Performance
NYSE AES opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. AES has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
