AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. AES has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Get AES alerts:

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,415,000 after purchasing an additional 283,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.