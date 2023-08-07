Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at B. Riley

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

