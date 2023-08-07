Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $28,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $18,054,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

