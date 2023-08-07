Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $46.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

