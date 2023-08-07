Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.46 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BXSL opened at $28.28 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 104.87%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker acquired 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

